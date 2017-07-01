‘It’s a bitter truth that only 32 lakh Indians have declared over Rs 10 lakh income’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the foundation (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the foundation (Source: ANI)

“Like the lawyers did during the freedom struggle, I urge the CAs to take the lead in the journey towards India’s economic growth,” Prime Modi Narendra Modi told the Chartered Accountant community in an address on the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The PM lauded the CAs of the country, saying they are the back bone of the economy. He urged them to lead the country towards a better economy.

Speaking out strongly against corruption and black money, the PM said that those who have taken more than their own share of the money will have to give it back to the poor of the country. He also informed the gathering about government action against shell firms and bogus companies in a crackdown on black money, following demonetisation.

The other dignitaries present at the foundation day were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi at the ICAI:

– The CA community looks after the economic health of society.

– A wrong audit can impact lives of gullible investors.

– A country where a select few loot, such a nation cannot scale new heights. These select few never want the nation to grow

– Your signature is more powerful than that of the Prime Minister and the government also believes the accounts signed by you

– Post-demonetisation, data mining shows that over 3 lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings. Government has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action.

– Impact of our steps to check is clear from latest figures of Swiss banks, where Indians’ money has dipped to record low: If you know anyone with black money , warn them that they would not be spared,

– Our Government has taken a tough stand against those who have looted the nation. Those who have looted the poor will have to give back what they have looted

– On one hand, there is a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and there is a movement to clean the nation from the menace of corruption

– We will always remember how the community of professionals took a lead during the freedom struggle of India.

– Like the lawyers did during the freedom struggle, I urge the CAs to take the lead in the journey towards India’s economic growth.

– People talk of the big four accounting firms. Sadly, there is no Indian firm there. By 2022, let us have a big eight, where four firms are Indian.

– Along with Swachh Bharat, we are also cleaning India’s economy; we have taken tough stand against those who have looted the nation.

– It’s a bitter truth that only 32 lakh Indians have declared over Rs 10 lakh income, despite crores being in high-end professions.

– Govt committed to more tough action against firms helping in hiding black money, we are not concerned about political implications.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd