Modi govt’s economic policies aimed at helping the rich: Congress 

The Congress on Monday criticised the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government and alleged that they were aimed at “helping the rich and depriving the poor”. “The Modi government has been a failure in regard to economic policies and implementation of social development schemes. Under it we have seen big corporate houses repeatedly failing to repay bank loans, but the Centre has not taken any concrete steps to tackle the problem.

“On the other hand, hundreds of farmers have committed suicide but the Centre is sitting idle,” party spokesperson Ajoy Kumar told reporters in Kolkata. Mocking the MODIFEST, Kumar said crores from public money are being used to celebrate the third anniversary of the Modi government but it has no money for farmers who were killed in Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar claimed that Indian exports have declined drastically in the last three years and the Centre is clueless on how to get it back on track. “The NDA government’s biggest failure is mismanagement of drought condition throughout India and it has neglected the agricultural sector. The NDA government under Modi has proved to be a failure in preventing farmer suicides. The policies are aimed at helping the rich and neglecting the poor,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson also pointed out that the decline in fund allocations for MGNREGA has adversely affected the rural economy of the country.

