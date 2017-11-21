Modi govt sabotaging winter session, says Sonia Gandhi; BJP says accusations hypocrisy

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Sonia Gandhi also hit out at the government over its handling of the economy. (File Photo)) Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Sonia Gandhi also hit out at the government over its handling of the economy. (File Photo))

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government of “sabotaging the winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds” to avoid “questions about corruption in high places, conflict of interest of serving ministers and dubious defence deals”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, held a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an “ill-prepared and flawed” GST but does not have the courage to face Parliament now.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, she also hit out at the government over its handling of the economy. Unemployment, rising inflation, falling exports and GST, she said, are causing tremendous suffering to millions of people while demonetisation has done nothing but rub salt on the wounds of distressed farmers, small traders, housewives and daily workers.

“The fortunes of a handful are being built by destroying the future of the poor and the oppressed. Yet the PM continues with greater vigour to make announcements, false promises, and to quote facts and figures that have nothing to do with the reality on the ground,” she said.

Sonia’s focus was on the delay in convening of the winter session. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha, are expected to take up the matter with the government, sources said.

“… in order to avoid the questions and answer ahead of Gujarat elections, the government has taken the extraordinary step of not holding a winter session when it should be held,” she said.

BJP: Sonia’s accusations hypocrisy

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav described Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s accusations against PM Narendra Modi as “the greatest hypocrisies of our time”. Sonia had accused Modi of lacking “courage to face Parliament”.

“Fearing a record defeat in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, the Congress is taking to diversionary tactics. Congress’ newfound love for Parliament and advice on its functioning is ironical. In the last three years the Congress has firmly established itself as the most destructive opposition in Indian history… Their sole aim in Parliament has been to disrupt proceedings and prevent debate…,” Yadav said in a statement.

He added: “Extending the winter session of Parliament beyond Christmas is not unusual… In 2008, there was a break during the parliamentary session due to state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App