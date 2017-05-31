‘Narendra Modi government puts country’s defence, foreign policy in danger’

“Due to faulty foreign diplomacy of BJP-led government, US, China and Russia are seen standing with Pakistan,” alleged Joshi. (PTI Photo) “Due to faulty foreign diplomacy of BJP-led government, US, China and Russia are seen standing with Pakistan,” alleged Joshi. (PTI Photo)

Senior Congress leader C P Joshi on Wednesday said that the three years of Narendra Modi government has put the country’s defence and foreign policy in danger. “The steps taken by Modi government during past three years had put the nation’s security and foreign policy in danger,” Joshi, AICC General Secretary, told reporters. He said that the “faulty policy” pursued by the NDA government has put a question mark on safety of the country’s international borders as well internal security.

“Due to faulty foreign diplomacy of the BJP-led government, US, China and Russia are seen standing with Pakistan,” he alleged.

Joshi claimed that 578 jawans and 877 persons had lost their lives in past three years.

“In Jammu and Kashmir alone 203 jawans and 92 citizens had lost their lives in the past three years,” he said.

“A total of 1343 cases of infiltration into J-K from Pakistan side had been reported,” he claimed adding during the time 15000 persons, 4000 security personnel were injured and 32 schools were damaged in terrorists attack, he said. Joshi who was a minister in UPA-II said that the Congress-led government had decided to constitute a Mountain Strike Corps for deployment in areas bordering China but the Modi government has put it into cold storage,”.

He alleged that internal security had also been endangered under the present dispensation, as a result of which 271 defence personnel were killed in naxal attacks while 665 persons had lost their lives.

