Narendra Modi government wants water to make cause of friendship with neighbours: Uma Bharti

Stating that conservation of ground water is a major challenge, Union minister Uma Bharti on Friday said the Narendra Modi government will work to make water the “cause of friendship and not of war” among states and neighbouring countries. The Water Resources Minister also appealed to people to come forward and play a crucial role for the cause of conservation of ground water. “Conserving ground water and keeping it clean has become a major challenge today. We have to work on three different levels- to collect rain water, store it underground and keep it clean,” Bharti said.

The minister, who also holds portfolios of River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, laid the foundation stone of the National Ground Water Training and Research Institute at Tuta village in Naya Raipur, the upcoming new capital of Chhattisgarh. “People feel that third World War will be fought over water. However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre will work in such a way that water (river) should become reason for strengthening friendship between states and neighbouring countries like Bangaldesh, Pakistan and China (as many cross border rivers of India flows through these nations),” she said. Uma said the maximum quantity of ground water has been exhausted in the country.

“There are several discrepancies with use of ground water in different states. A national level committee has been constituted clubbing three Union ministries, including Rural Development, Water Resources Development and Environment and Forest Department, which will collectively work for lifting ground water level and its conservation,” she added.