Modi govt is free from policy paralysis, says Amit Shah; Congress predicts dark future for country

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday lauded the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for achieving in three years what India couldn’t in 70 years after independence. Highlighting the achievements of the BJP’s government’s three years in power at a press conference in the national capital, Shah said: “In three years, PM Modi changed the way India thinks, changed politics by plucking nepotism, appeasement out. Our slogan for NDA at three is “sath hai vishwas hai ho raha vikas hai”, not even opposition can call us corrupt.”

The BJP chief also recalled the successful surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in September last year on several terror launch pads, in retaliation to the militant attack on security forces in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. “Indian Army displayed their valour by surgical strikes, and PM Modi showed political will.”

In the light of the recent violence and gangrape in Saharanpur and Jewar respectively, Shah said, “Yogi Government has tackled everything promptly, whether it was Jewar, Mathura, Saharanpur incidents. They have taken strong steps.”

Taking a shot at the Congress for demanding white paper on employment, Shah said had they brought out white paper on employment in 10 years, maybe they would not have lost government. He added that it’s not possible to give jobs to every person in a country of 125 crore, process of compiling jobs not foolproof.

On One Rank One Pension, the BJP President said: “Demand for one rank one pension fell on deaf ears but we fulfilled that promise giving Rs 8000 crore to jawans,” adding that “Modi government had made India stand out on a global stage.”

Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the BJP government alleging that it was on the verge of seeing strife, even as the party predicted a dark future for the country under BJP rule. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a frontal attack on the NDA government on its third anniversary, saying the hallmark of this government in the last three years has been of “bravado, rhetoric and hyperbole”. “The future of this country is dark from the economic point of view and from the social point of view. The country had never been so undivided. The country is on the verge of seeing strife in the future,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

