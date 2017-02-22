Efficient governance can lessen burden of judiciary: PM Narendra Modi

President Pranab Mukherjee receives first copy of book ‘Judicial reforms-Recent Global Trends’ from PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) President Pranab Mukherjee receives first copy of book ‘Judicial reforms-Recent Global Trends’ from PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said efficient governance was needed in order to reduce the burden on judiciary. Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on redundant laws, PM Modi said, “Maine vaada kiya tha mai per day ek kanoon khatam karunga, ab tak 1200 kar chuka hoon, (I had promised I would end one law everyday. I have discarded 1200 of them by now).” The prime minister also presented the first copy of book ‘Judicial reforms – Recent Global Trends’ to President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar also elaborated on the aspirational nature of judicial reforms. Addressing the audience, Khehar said, “While Justice is inspirational, judicial reforms are only aspirational.” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the event, said, “Legislation must be left to those who are elected to legislate and governance must be left to the realm of those elected to govern.” President Pranab Mukherjee will also be the first one to to receive a copy of the book on global trends on judicial reform from PM Modi.

The CJI also shed light on recent judicial appointments. “We made recommendations for appointment of judges to SC and that has come through. We’ve also made recommendations for filling up eight vacancies of Chief Justices of HCs,” he said. Khehar also assured that it must be “in advanced stage of finalisation.” “We have been at it regularly for hours almost everyday trying to finalise Memorandum of Procedure, expect to finalise it in next two weeks. I assure you we will try our best for early disposal of cases,” the CJI said.

Saying there’s no lack of talent, President Mukherjee cautioned that we must have the system in place to utilise the talent expeditiously. He also said, “There’s a need to address problems-have adequate court rooms, infrastructure, to utilise modern facility and adequate number of judges.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd