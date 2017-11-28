GES 2017 in Hyderabad: All you need to know about the summit

The three-day summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. The three-day summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Global Enterpreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad. The summit, which is expected to be attended by representatives of nearly 150 countries, will be inaugurated by PM Modi after he flags off the Hyderabad Metro Rail at Miyapur Station.

The inaugural session of the summit would be attended by Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, and around 1,500 delegates from across the world.

Will be in Hyderabad today, where I inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro and take part in the @GES2017. The Summit, which is jointly hosted with USA celebrates entrepreneurship. This year we are focussing on the theme ‘Women First, Prosperity for All.’ http://t.co/oCPJCen96T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2017

The 8th edition of the summit is being hosted by NITI Aayog in partnership with US government. The three-day summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017. ALSO READ | Global Entrepreneurship Summit: Delegates start arriving, venue turns fortress

More than 10 countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. The inaugural session will be addressed by the prime minister, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka. Following this, a session will be moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco. This will see the participation of Ivanka Trump, Sibongile Sambo, Managing Director of SRS Aviation and SRS Petroleum and Marcus Wallenberg, the Chairman of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB).

Ivanka will also be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education, and mentorship on the second day. Innovators in workforce development and training will discuss what works and what more can be done to open doors for women at the workplace. ALSO READ | Ivanka Trump on GES 2017: The summit is a ‘testament’ to strong India-US friendship

The closing session of GES will bring together key influencers that support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs.

Panelists will share efforts to advance women in leadership positions and ensure that women have “seats at the table” while breaking down the barriers that disproportionately affect women’s ability to start and grow businesses. It will also feature a panel discussion themed “Women Win, We All Win: Promoting Inclusive Environments for Women Entrepreneurs”, which will be moderated by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The summit has introduced a mobile application to enable seamless networking among all the registered delegates. A wearable device interlinked with the application is also being provided to all delegates for use during and after the summit.

Elabarate security arrangments have been made for the three-day summit. More than 10,000 security personnel would be deployed during the summit. Personnel from traffic police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-naxal force, elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force and dog squads will be deployed in the city as part of the security arrangement. READ MORE

