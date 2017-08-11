Narendra Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad welcome Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha Chairman

Venkaiah Naidu took oath as Vice-President of India. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Venkaiah Naidu took oath as Vice-President of India. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Newly-elected Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu took over as Chairman of Rajya Sabha soon after taking oath as the 13th Vice-President of India. Welcoming the new Rajya Sabha Chairman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Venkaiah Naidu is the first Vice-President of the country who was born in an independent India.” He added that all the experience as a Rajya Sabha member will help Naidu in taking charge of the proceedings in the House. “He is the only Vice-President to hold the high office who is aware of all the proceedings of the parliament from his long experience,” PM Modi said.

Speaking about Naidu’s humble beginnings as a farmer’s son, PM Modi said he will take Indian polity to new heights. “Venkaiah Naidu has risen from the grassroots. He will lead Indian polity to greater heights,” Modi said, adding that Naidu has always focused on issues related to rural development and farmers. “Even when he was Cabinet Minister of Urban Development, he was more interested to stress on rural and farmers’ issues,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi further praised Indian democracy and said that for the first time all the top positions in the country are filled by people coming from humble background. Wishing best wishes to Naidu for his tenure as Vice-President, Modi said, “Amal karo aisa sadan mein, jahan se guzre tumhari nazrein, udhar se tumhe salaam aaye (Do such work in Parliament, that you get salute from everywhere).”

