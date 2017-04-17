Fearing black balloon protest, security beefed up in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his way from the airport to the circuit house in Surat, Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his way from the airport to the circuit house in Surat, Sunday.

Following a threat from the Patidar protesters that they would release black balloons during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here, Surat police have beefed up the security around the venue, Kiran Hospital, keeping a vigil on nearby residential areas to ensure that no outsider is allowed on the premises during the PM’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat on Sunday evening, kickstarting his two-day Gujarat visit. Police have been forced into action after a message from the Patidar quota agitators— asking people to protest in a unique way by releasing black balloons during PM visit— went viral on social media.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Kiran Hospital at Katargam in Surat on Monday morning. Surat unit of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had handed over a memorandum to Surat district collector, requesting him to fix an appointment with Modi during the latter’s visit.

When they did not get any response in this connection from the Collector, PAAS had decided to oppose Modi’s visit to Surat. In the wake of PM’s visit, police detained a number of Patidar youths and took them to neighbouring Tapi and Valsad districts. Some were put on house arrest. After this, the message of releasing black balloons as a mark of protest went viral on social media application, Whatsapp.

This led police to approach presidents and secretaries of different residential societies, near Kiran Hospital.

President of a residential society, near Kiran Hospital, (on condition of anonymity) said, “Police came to all the residential societies (near the venue) and instructed us that nobody should release black balloons during the PM visit. They have also told us not to allow any outsider to enter the apartment or residential societies.” When contacted, Katargam police inspector D H Gaur said, “It is a routine procedure that we are following.”

