PM Modi attends Essel Group 90th-anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the 90th-anniversary function of the Essel Group at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium. President Pranab Mukherjee also graced the occasion with his presence. Set up by Jagan Nath Goenka, with his brothers in 1926, Essel Group in these ninety years has witnessed tremendous growth and has become a multi-billion dollar business conglomerate having a diverse business presence across Media, Entertainment, Packaging, Infrastructure, Education, Precious metals, Finance and Technology.

HIGHLIGHTS OF MODI’s SPEECH

#Essel Group is the example of India’s tradition: PM

#The Essel Group always try to create something new: PM

#The journey is associated with the financial growth of the country: PM

# The 90 years journey of Essel Group has benefited the country: PM

# I have a long association with the Essel Group: PM

