Delhi confidential: No Interpretation

No Interpretation

In a major gaffe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to listen to the interpretation of remarks by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Hyderabad House, as the interpreter was missing. It turned out that the interpreter could not reach on time, and was reportedly not allowed to enter the venue due to security arrangements. Modi, however, kept wearing the headphone even as the Crown Prince spoke in Arabic.

Walking Encyclopedia

He is among the oldest serving employees of the Election Commission of India, often referred to as a “Walking Encyclopedia” on electoral reforms. It, therefore, came as no surprise when a special recognition was announced for EC legal adviser S K Mendiratta for his services over the last 53 years. When the President gave away the award to Mendiratta, a senior EC functionary quipped that there hasn’t been any CEC or EC in the last 50 years who hasn’t been guided by the now-retired officer. Mendiratta continues to be associated with EC.

Courting Change

Change of guard at Supreme Court, it seems, has started showing its effect in the composition of judges’ committees in the court. Two months after then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur substituted him with a retired judge of a high court, Justice Madan B Lokur is back as the judge-in-charge of the SC panel. New CJI J S Khehar has reversed the decision of his predecessor, reinstating the fourth senior-most judge as head of the e-panel. Justice Lokur, who is also a member of the collegium now, had expressed his dismay over the decision to remove him by a notification in November 2016. The e-committee looks after implementation of Information and Communication Technology in courts across the country.

Hold Fire

Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, which was earlier planning to contest 150 seats alone, or 60 in alliance with the BJP, has finally given up its plans to fight the Uttar Pradesh elections. It has decided not to field any candidate in an election crucial for the BJP. Paswan’s son Chirag is said to have been quite keen that the party puts up candidates but Paswan senior apparently prevailed upon him. The NDA ally had also planned some meetings in UP but Paswan did not want to annoy the BJP, whose list of star campaigners includes his name as well. Paswan had last year led a party delegation to BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the UP poll scenario and had placed the demand for seats, but the BJP did not oblige.