Modi Trump meet: Nothing has come out of PM Modi’s visit to US, says Manish Tewari

Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday called the joint statement issued by India and the United States following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump disappointing. “Absolutely nothing has come out of the visit. The joint statement is disappointing as there is nothing new in it,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Tewari said, “All that President Trump has appreciated is the order placed by a private Indian aviation company to buy 100 airplanes from the United States which only helps in creating jobs in US.”

The Congress leader was quoted, “There is no mention of the H1B visas, which has been the singular biggest irritant in the Indo-US relationship. Even with regard to terror, there is a divergence. Donald Trump’s interpretation of Islamic terror is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross-border terrorism which is being sponsored by Pakistan. Trump chose to name the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea in his remarks, but he refrained from even mentioning Pakistan”, as saying by the ANI.

He said that the guardian drones, which India was supposed to buy from the US, even that has not seemed to have materialised, adding, “All the six tweets of Donald Trump since Monday morning (local time) pertain to domestic US politics. They didn’t pertain to the Indo-US relation at all. So, it goes to show as to where Trump’s priority lie”, ANI reported.

Modi along with Trump addressed a joint presser at Rose Garden in the White House on Tuesday. It was his fifth visit to the United States after becoming the Prime Minister of India and first after Trump took office earlier this year.

Both the leaders held extensive bilateral talks on several issues such as terrorism, trade, defence, energy. They talked about combatting terrorist threats, promoting stability across the Indo-Pacific region, increasing free and fair trade, and strengthening energy linkages. In marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the United States, they resolved to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between the countries. Trump and Modi expressed confidence that India and US will together provide strong leadership to address global challenges and build prosperity for their citizens in the coming years.

