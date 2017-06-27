Ivanka Trump expresses gratitude to PM Modi for invitation to Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has been invited to visit India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend GES 2017 in India. Reuters/Carlos Barria US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has been invited to visit India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend GES 2017 in India. Reuters/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending an invitation to her to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. In a post on Twitter, Ivanka wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall.” Earlier, during the joint Indo-US statement at White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, Donald Trump also expressed his excitement at the invitation to his daughter and said the move will improve economic relationship. “To further our economic partnership, I’m excited to report that the Prime Minister has invited my daughter, Ivanka, to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. And I believe she has accepted,” the US President said.

Talking about his desire to work alongside India in creating jobs in both the countries, Trump said he is looking forward to “to create jobs in our countries, to grow our economies, and to create a trading relationship that is fair and reciprocal.” He also expressed his pleasure over SpiceJet’s order of 100 new American planes, “which will support thousands and thousands of American jobs.”

PM Modi also said that he is eager to welcome Ivanka in India. “I would like to tell you that I’m eager to welcome your daughter to India for the Entrepreneurship Summit,” the Prime Minister said. Later, the Prime Minister also invited Trump and his family to visit India. “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” PM Modi said.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit, an initiative launched by US government under the leadership of former President Barack Obama, in 2010, to provide economic growth and opportunities among entrepreneurs all around the world, will be held in India this year. The Summit, which gives special focus to Asian and African entrepreneurs, has been hosted by Turkey, UAE, Malaysia, Moroco and Kenya, over the years.

A White House Press Statement last year welcomed India for hosting GES 2017. Recognising the importance of fostering and enabling environment for innovation and empowering entrepreneurs, the United States welcomes India’s hosting of the 2017 GES, the White House statement had said. Obama, in his address to GES at Stanford University in California last year, said that he will try to visit India to attend GES 2017 if he gets an invitation. “You know, I’ll try to stop by, if I’m invited,” Obama said. Obama administration had also thanked India for continuing his legacy.

