Don’t evaluate me only on demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to not judge him only on the basis of his decisions to implement demonetisation and GST. “Don’t evaluate me only on demonetisation and GST, we brought economic reform, built toilets, brought electricity to 18000 villages,” PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with Zee News.
Talking about his global approach, the Prime Minister who recently hosted his Israeli counterpart in New Delhi and Gujarat said, “They said my understanding was limited to Gujarat. I made it my strength. I did not follow protocol, I was a simple man with no baggage. I made friends the world over.”
On the upcoming World Economic Forum, Modi said that the world wants to hear “directly from the Horse’s mouth.” The PM also talked about India’s policies and growth potential and expressed that he felt proud to represent India in Davos.
Stating that the Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace, PM Modi said the Davos meet is a “good opportunity” for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend. “The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to India and the world wants to hear directly from the horse’s mouth about India’s policies and potential. It matters if you hear it from the leader,” he added.
Meanwhile, Modi also stressed on his push for conducting simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said that like festivals it should be held on fixed schedule.
(With inputs from agencies)
- Jan 19, 2018 at 11:19 pmSaw his interview on zee news .....and he confirmed he was a chaiwala ......on being asked about jobs he told a guy who is having a pakora stall and earning 200 bucks thats also employment ......wtf .....jobs by govt means how they plan to accommodate so many jobless mba n phd guys .....by asking them to open tea stall and then telling we gave employment. .....Ravish kumar should have taken his interviewReply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 11:19 pmSir, is this an admission of the failure of both the policies.?? Don't give up so soon. You still have 1 year to correct all your mistakes. All Hindus are with you, even if you failed, you have our utmost support.Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 11:15 pmIt’s like saying that Congress should not be evaluated on the basis of corruption all ne.Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 10:58 pmOk...so you tell us where India should evaluate you - 1. On Job creation - It is as bad as it was. 2. On terrorism - No relief...Still soldiers are killed on regular basis. Kashmir situation is worse than UPA? 3. Internal Safety - Man, you and your side kicks have caused lots of unwanted issues in name of cow protection. You and your guys are silent on cow killing and meat consumption in Goa and NE. Clearly, you are more towards hating and creating issues for muslims, which could have easily avoided. 4. Public health and education: No improvement. Infact, you have reduced budgets. Instead you opted to spend 3500 Cr on statue - which could have waited. 5. Corruption - is as high as it was before for public. You rubbed salt on wound by awarding Sharad Pawar!!! and you claim to fight against corruption??? Shameless. So, what appraisal you want?Reply
- Jan 19, 2018 at 10:57 pmJudge him by the number of Apologies Jaitley made for his LIES.Reply
