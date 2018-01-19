Don’t evaluate me only on demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the nation to not judge him only on the basis of his decisions to implement demonetisation and GST. “Don’t evaluate me only on demonetisation and GST, we brought economic reform, built toilets, brought electricity to 18000 villages,” PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with Zee News.

Talking about his global approach, the Prime Minister who recently hosted his Israeli counterpart in New Delhi and Gujarat said, “They said my understanding was limited to Gujarat. I made it my strength. I did not follow protocol, I was a simple man with no baggage. I made friends the world over.”

On the upcoming World Economic Forum, Modi said that the world wants to hear “directly from the Horse’s mouth.” The PM also talked about India’s policies and growth potential and expressed that he felt proud to represent India in Davos.

Stating that the Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace, PM Modi said the Davos meet is a “good opportunity” for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend. “The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to India and the world wants to hear directly from the horse’s mouth about India’s policies and potential. It matters if you hear it from the leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, Modi also stressed on his push for conducting simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said that like festivals it should be held on fixed schedule.

