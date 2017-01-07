‘Born in poverty, lived in it. Don’t be scared of criticism’: PM Modi’s top quotes from BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke at the two day National Executive Meet of the BJP in a non-televised address. In his address, he spoke about the demonetisation of higher value currency and its impact on people. He also said serving the poor was the best service to God. Stressing on bringing transparency in political funding, the prime minister said BJP fully supports the idea of transparency in political funding. Members at the meet gave a standing ovation to PM Modi for the “unprecedented” cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation “success”.

Party President Amit Shah also praised the prime minister on Friday for India’s stance after the Uri attack. He also listed the benefits of the demonetisation move and said that it would help the country get rid of corruption. The national executive meet also recounted BJP’s successes in 2016, including the party’s win in Assam and formation of government in Arunachal.

Read | Demonetisation part of long-term measures against graft, black money: PM Modi at BJP meet

Here are the top quotes of the Prime Minister from his address:

* Use organisational strength to win over poor. Serving people amounts to serving God.

* BJP fully supports the idea of transparency in political funding

* Born in poverty, lived in it. Don’t be scared of criticism/accusations

* Important to make political process transparent

* For us, poor & poverty not just abt winning polls it’s an opportunity to serve

* Committed to change quality of life of poor. Demonetisation part of long term measures against graft, black money

Here is all that has happened in the BJP executive meet today

* The national executive praised the armed forces and came down heavily on Pakistan. “Terrorism is today seen by the democratic and civilised world as a scourge whereas Pakistan continues to use it as state policy. It continues to push terrorists into India and other countries and engages in terror attacks and promotes violent insurgent and separatist movement in J&K.”

* Union Minister for Education Prakash Javadekar on Friday had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that while it caused some trouble to people, demonetisation largely had the support of the people.

* All states except Bengal showed spike in income and revenue for month of November, December. Figures awaited: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

* Bharatiya Janata Party today termed the aftermath of demonetisation a “sacred movement” during which the masses accepted the temporary suffering with enthusiasm and asserted that black money has now been deposited in banks that will lead to high revenues and bigger and cleaner GDP.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd