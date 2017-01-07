Demonetisation part of long-term measures against graft, black money: PM Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo

Addressing the two-day National Executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is committed to changing the quality of the life of poor people and the move to demonetise higher value currency was a part of the long term measures against corruption and black money in the country. “Our commitment is to change quality of life of poor. Demonetisation part of long term measures against corruption, black money,” he said.

He further commented on the social evil of corruption and how it was an impediment in the development of the country. “Corruption a big social evil and unregulated flow of currency a big stumbling block in containing graft,” he said. PM Modi also asked the party members to use their ‘organisational strength’ to win the poor over as that was true service to God. “Serving people amounts to serving God,” he said.

ALSO READ: LoC strikes, note ban changed the way world looks at India, says Amit Shah

Stressing on bring transparency in political funding, the prime minister said BJP fully supports the idea of transparency in political funding. He also added, “For us poor and poverty not just about winning polls it’s an opportunity to serve.”

Members at the meet gave a standing ovation to PM Modi for the “unprecedented” cross-border surgical strikes and the demonetisation “success”. Party President Amit Shah also praised the prime minister on Friday for India’s stance after the Uri attack. Shah said, “Because of the leadership and will power of the Prime Minister, for the first time in independent India, we gave a fitting reply by entering the enemy’s own home… this one decision changed the way the world looks at India.”

ALSO READ: Aftermath of demonetisation a ‘sacred movement’, will lead to cleaner GDP: BJP

He also listed the benefits of the demonetisation move and said that it would help the country get rid of corruption. The national executive meet also recounted BJP’s successes in 2016, including the party’s win in Assam and formation of government in Arunachal.

National BJP President Amit Shah with Delhi BJP president Manoj tiwari during the BJP executive meeting at NDMC convention centre in new Delhi on Friday.Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey National BJP President Amit Shah with Delhi BJP president Manoj tiwari during the BJP executive meeting at NDMC convention centre in new Delhi on Friday.Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The national executive also praised the armed forces and came down heavily on Pakistan. “Terrorism is today seen by the democratic and civilised world as a scourge whereas Pakistan continues to use it as state policy. It continues to push terrorists into India and other countries and engages in terror attacks and promotes violent insurgent and separatist movement in J&K.

National BJP President Amit Shah with Delhi BJP president Manoj tiwari during the BJP executive meeting at NDMC convention centre in new Delhi on Friday.Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey National BJP President Amit Shah with Delhi BJP president Manoj tiwari during the BJP executive meeting at NDMC convention centre in new Delhi on Friday.Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

The surgical strikes ordered by the Prime Minister and total rejection of the separatist agenda by the people and governments of J&K and the Centre are a categorical assertion to Pakistan that its ulterior designs shall never succeed and the government led by PM Modi will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism; and it reserves every right to respond to such threats in an appropriate and out-of-the-box manner in future also,” read the resolution adopted by the BJP national executive.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd