Delhi Confidential: The Nudge

AT THE three-year anniversary, the central government is going full throttle on publicising its achievements. It recently issued a circular to all bureaucrats, encouraging them to write editorial pieces for newspapers on the three years of the Narendra Modi government. It is not clear how many of these officers have felt encouraged to do so.

No Movement

WITH HIS back-channel initiative on Kashmir receiving lukewarm response from the government, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha has left for a scheduled foreign visit. Sinha’s Mission Kashmir has been unable to find much traction even with the Opposition. While the Congress has been wary of working with Sinha owing to his BJP association, his own party has also kept him sidelined.

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav had suggested that the policy planning group of the Congress on Kashmir, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and the informal group of Yashwant Sinha, which has visited the valley twice, should work together. Sinha, on his part, wanted the BJP also to participate, something that the Left parties were not very keen on. As a result, there was not forward movement happening.

Results Out

HOWRAH-BASED South Eastern Railway has become the best zonal railway in the newly formulated “annual marks sheet” for 2016-17. Mumbai-based Central Railway and Guwahati’s Northeast Frontier Railway have come second and third, respectively. Chennai-based Southern Railway has fared at the bottom of the list with 49 out of 100 marks, in a newly devised marking system wherein South Eastern has got 68.

Delhi’s Northern Railway, being closest to the power centre, has scored a modest 52 marks and has come 13th in the list of 16. Started by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu last year, this marking system is meant to infuse competitiveness and performance. Zones are graded against pre-decided targets on various parameters like earnings, expenditure and other things related to train operations.

