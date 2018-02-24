PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 1,000-cr in Daman & Diu, air service connects UT to Ahmedabad

PM Modi announced major projects for Daman & Diu Union Territory on Saturday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) PM Modi announced major projects for Daman & Diu Union Territory on Saturday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Aimed at boosting economic development of the UT, Modi said, “Never before has projects worth Rs 1,000 crore been launched at once in the past in Daman.” The Prime Minister also remotely flagged off the first fight connecting Daman & Diu with Ahmedabad under Udaan scheme.

Stressing on the need for connectivity to boost tourism, Modi said, “Daman has now been connected to Diu with air services and therefore people from south India and other parts of the world who want to visit the UT and local destination will increase.” The Prime Minister flagged off Pawan Hans helicopter service for passengers travelling to and fro from Daman to Diu and a daily plane service between Diu to Ahmedabad. Modi added that the UT has now been connected to the mainstream of development.

PM Modi, who was joined by Daman & Diu Administrator Praful Patel, congratulated the UT on achieving the status of Open Defecation Free (ODF) and said that the UT has always been aware of the importance of cleanliness. The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the locals in saving Rs seven crore in electricity bills by opting for LED bulbs.

Meanwhile, he urged local fisherman to form small groups and register themselves to avail the benefits of blue revolution. Modi said, “The government is taking several steps for the welfare of fishermen. Our entire emphasis on the ‘blue revolution’ is inspired by the commitment to bring a positive difference in the lives of fishermen.” Modi said the government will provide them with long boats with which they can venture in deep sea and can get a bigger catch of fish.

The Prime Minister among other projects did bhoomipujan for modernisation of roads, seafront development and flagged off ambulance services in the UT.

He is scheduled to travel to Chennai in Tamil Nadu later today and launch AIADMK government’s ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers. ‘Amma scooter scheme,’ a pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is being launched as part of celebrations for her 70th birth anniversary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd