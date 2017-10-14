Sitaram Yechury praises China’s achievements under Xi Jinping’s leadership

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury has praised China’s achievements made under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and said the next week’s Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China will be a milestone in the Communist nation’s development.

Yechury, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, said the upcoming congress is of great significance to both China and the world, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying ahead of the 19th Congress scheduled to be held here from October 18 in which President Xi is expected to get party’s endorsement for a second five-year term.

The decisions of the CPC National Congress will be a milestone in China’s future development and progress, Yechury was quoted as saying. CPC holds Congress once in five years to review its policies and selects new leaders. “As far as the world is concerned, we think the Congress’ decisions will be important for strengthening multilateralism in international relations as opposed to unilateralism and imperialism,” he said.

Yechury spoke highly of the CPC’s achievements under the leadership of Xi who is the General Secretary of the CPC besides being the President and head of the military.

One major achievement of CPC was the successful adjustment to the global economic crisis that broke out in 2008. He said when global trade was falling, it was not easy for a country that heavily relied on exports, investment and consumption to shift its focus to developing domestic demands and economy. “But China has done remarkably well under the circumstances, which is a very big achievement,” he added.

Yechury noted that there have been remarkably positive changes in terms of governance by empowering the people and fighting corruption in China. In his opinion, the concept of “Three Stricts and Three Earnests” has strengthened ties between the CPC and the people.

The “Three Stricts and Three Earnests” is an internal education campaign advanced by Xi in 2014 to urge officials to be strict in morals, power and self-discipline, and to be honest in decisions, business and behaviour. “I think in the future, challenges such as economic development, social harmony and the fight against negative features will be met more effectively in China,” he said.

