Why is BJP government running away from convening House session: Congress

Parliament house in New Delhi. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament house in New Delhi. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP government of running away from Parliament to avoid discussion on issues like analysis of one year of demonetisation, implementation of GST, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the standoff in Doklam.

The opposition party said all democratic options, including approaching President Ram Nath Kovind, over the delay in convening the winter session of Parliament were open before it. Sources in the Congress said it was in touch with other opposition parties to formulate a common approach.

The party asked the NDA government to convene the winter session immediately. “Why is it that the BJP government is not convening the winter session of Parliament? We want to ask the Prime Minister if the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) met. What is the recommendation of the CCPA? And if it has not met, why has it not met? What is it that the NDA government is so scared of, that it is running away from convening a Parliament session?” Congress spokesman Manish Tewari asked.

The Congress said there were vital issues that needed discussion. “An analysis of one year of demonetisation, how it has impacted the economy, the completely failed implementation of GST, the situation in J&K, the failed policy towards Pakistan, Doklam… these are only a few of the important issues which Parliament needs to discuss,” he said.

On whether the Congress would petition the President, he said, “All democratic options are open.”

