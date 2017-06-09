Narendra Modi condoles death of Congress MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the demise of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Palvai Govardhan Reddy. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the demise of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Palvai Govardhan Reddy. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed sadness over the demise of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Palvai Govardhan Reddy. Reddy, an MP from Telangana, died early on Friday after suffering a heart attack while traveling in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. He was 80. “Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Palvai Govardhan Reddy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters,” tweeted Modi who is in Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). According to family sources, Reddy, who was accompanied by his wife, was going by car to Kullu to attend a parliamentary committee meeting when he suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Reddy was five-time MLA from Andhra Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App