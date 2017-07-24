PM Modi centralising power, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has accused PM Narendra Modi of “centralising all power” and endangering democracy. In an interview to party mouthpiece Saamana, he said: “All I want to ask is whether we can call ourselves a genuine democracy if the country is run on the whims of a person who is the prime minister. Is there any respect left for people’s thoughts and opinions? We need to change for sure but whenever we change, we also need to evaluate whether the changes are causing benefit or harm.”

Attacking the government over implementation of GST, he said, “A year ago, Shiv Sena had spoken about the turmoil GST would cause. Now it is up to everyone whether they want to protest or stay quiet.”

He added: “There was only one reason to oppose GST. It was a fight on whether we want to decentralise or centralise power. When Rajiv Gandhi was in power, he promoted autonomy right up to the panchayat level. Today, Modi as Prime Minister is revoking decentralisation and taking power in the hands of the Centre.”

Attacking the Centre over the fallout of demonetisation, he said, “I just read today that in the last four months, 15 lakh jobs were lost. Nearly 60 lakh families got affected only because of demonetisation. Who will fend for these families?”

Thackeray said China is attempting to foment instability by suggesting in state-run media that Hindu nationalists are provoking Muslims and egging the country towards war.

