Narendra Modi can never replace Mahatma Gandhi: NCP leader Tariq Anwar

Narendra Modi can never replace Mahatma Gandhi, senior NCP leader Tariq Anwar on Monday said, as he attacked the NDA government for “not even sparing” the Father of the nation, who has been replaced with the Prime Minister on KVIC calenders and diary.

His remarks comes a day after another senior party leader Praful Pratel said no controversy should be made in the matter as the Prime Minister is using Charkha which is Gandhi’s gift to the nation.

“Modi can never replace Gandhi. Those in power have not even spared Gandhiji,” the NCP national general secretary said addressing party workers on his birthday.

Attacking Haryana Minister Anil Vij for his remark that Modi is a “better brand” than Gandhi whose image did not help khadi and led to devaluation of Indian currency, Anwar said, the ‘father of the nation” never sought his pictures on notes.

He also took a jibe at Modi for calling himself an ascetic, saying “fakirs don’t wear Rs 10 lakh suits.”

On Sunday, Patel, who is also NCP national general secretary had tweeted “Charkha is Mahatma Gandhi’s gift to the nation. Country’s PM is using a charkha & I feel there is no need to create a controversy over it.”