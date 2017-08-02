Narendra Modi calls for regional cooperation to tackle floods in North East

PM Narendra Modi with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Guwahati, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) PM Narendra Modi with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Guwahati, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 2,000 crore interim relief package for Assam and four other flood-affected Northeastern states. He called for regional cooperation involving neighbouring countries to find a lasting solution to the annual scourge. He also separately announced release of Rs 250 crore to Assam as central share of the state disaster relief fund.

“The prime minister laid stress on finding a lasting solution to the perennial flood problem of Assam. For this, he called for cooperation not only among all the Northeastern states and Bhutan, but also with China if the need arose,” Assam water resource minister Keshab Mahanta, while briefing the media immediately after the meeting, said. The recent floods and rain-induced landslides claimed over 100 human lives in the region, and damaged more than 26,000 houses and over 2 lakh hectare farm land.

Modi arrived in Guwahati at 10 am and spent over three hours holding a series of meetings with chief ministers and senior officials of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur before making the announcement. While Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and flood mitigation measures in the five Northeastern states, including Mizoram, Rs 250 crore was separately released for meeting the immediate relief and rehabilitation works under the state disaster relief fund.

Over Rs 1,200 crore would be spent on infrastructure alone, including repair, maintenance and strengthening of roads, highways and bridges. A sum of Rs 400 crore would be provided to improve the water-holding capacity of the Brahmaputra River.

“The prime minister also announced constituting a high-level committee that would carry out a study to synergise efforts towards finding time-bound long-term solutions to recurrent floods in the Northeastern region. The Union Government will separately provide Rs 100 crore for this exercise,” Mahanta told the media.

“This high-level committee will have representatives of various ministries of the central government and the states, and will come out with a blueprint for proper and scientific management of the region’s vast water resources, including the floods,” Mahanta said.

