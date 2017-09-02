Kalraj Mishra, 76, resigns, no clarity on JD(U), AIADMK ministers; cabinet reshuffle tomorrow

Kalraj Mishra (right) was the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (Express Photo) Kalraj Mishra (right) was the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (Express Photo)

Kalraj Mishra, union minister of micro, small and medium enterprises, confirmed that he submitted his resignation from the cabinet ahead of the reshuffle scheduled for Sunday.

“I met with Modi ji and said that I’m ready. He said ‘Okay’ and I gave my resignation. I had to give a written resignation then but I submitted it yesterday,” Mishra was quoted saying by ANI. He said that he had offered to resign from the cabinet earlier too, before the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“After the election concluded, I again went to them (PM Modi and Party President Amit Shah) and said that I have completed 76 years now, and you can take a decision about me,” he said.

The departure of Mishra, 77, from the cabinet had been talked about during the reshuffle last year too as the unofficial age limit for ministers in Narendra Modi’s council is 75. But it was believed that the party decided to retain him ahead of the UP elections as he was a prominent Brahmin leader from the state.

Along with Mishra, Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya and junior ministers like Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Balyan, Faggan Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey have also submitted their resignations. While Pandey was appointed the chief of the UP BJP unit, other leaders are expected to be called for organisational work ahead of the 2019 elections.

Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti is also learnt to have offered to resign though whether she would be dropped is a matter of speculation. She neither confirmed nor denied the news of her resignation. The reshuffle, third since the government was elected to power in 2014, is likely to be the last before the 2019 polls.

A bunch of leaders, mostly hailing from poll-bound states like Karnataka, Himachal and Rajasthan, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Some of the names doing the rounds are BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party’s vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prahlad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Satyapal Singh, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Maheish Girri and Prahlad Joshi.

At the same time, speculation remains rife about the defence ministry which was allotted to Arun Jaitley, who also handles the finance portolio, after Manohar Parrikar moved to Goa. While Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has offered to resign after a string of train derailments, it is not clear whether he would be retained. There is also no clarity over the plum urban development and environment portfolios.

The reshuffle may also see the entry of leaders from the JD(U), which joined the NDA recently, and the faction-riddled AIADMK from Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd