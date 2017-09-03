Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle live updates: Nine ministers to be sworn in at 10.30 am

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks for a Cabinet meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File) Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks for a Cabinet meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

Nine ministers will be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers on Sunday morning. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10.30 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the run up to the shuffle, six ministers “volunteered to resign”. Apart from this, three key posts are vacant after the exit of Manohar Parrikar and Venkaiah Naidu, and the death of Anil Madhav Dave, who held Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The nine ministers who are expected to be inducted include Shiv Pratap Shukla (Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh), Anant Kumar Dattatreya Hegde (Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada), R K Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar), Hardeep Singh Puri (ex-diplomat), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur), Satyapal Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat), and Alphons Kannanthanam (ex-bureaucrat).

8.35 am: There are nine new ministers who will be sworn in today. These include Alphons Kannanthanam, A retired IAS officer of 1979 batch. He was a former MLA from in Kerala and joined the BJP in 2011. Hardeep Singh Puri, an IFS officer, joined politics after retirement. He joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The others are Raj Kumar Singh, Satyapal Singh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Anant Kumar Hegde, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Virendra Kumar and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Read their complete profiles here

8.22 am: There are six outgoing ministers from the Cabinet, including Kalraj Mishra (MoS MSME), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MoS Independent Charge of Skill Development), Bandaru Dattatreya (Labour), Faggan Singh Kulaste (MoS Health), Sanjiv Balyan (MoS Water Resources) and Mahendra Nath Pandey (MoS HRD). Pandey was recently named BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh.

8.15 am: Seven of the nine are already MPs. However, Hardeep Singh Puri and Alphons Kannanthanam, both ex-bureaucrats, need to be elected to Parliament within six months. Remember, the BJP could send them to the Rajya Sabha as seats have been vacated by Vankaiah Naidu and Parrikar.

8.05 am: Sources told The Indian Express that the exact nature of the reshuffle and the distribution of portfolios, including if the nine get Cabinet, MoS (Independent Charge) or Minister of State rank, will only be made clear after the swearing-in.

“The new ministers come from varied walks of life, bringing in their unique professional perspective and proficiency to the Council. Many of them also bring rich administrative and governance experience, and will be strategically placed in key ministries, especially focusing on last-mile delivery directly to the people,” a government source said.

8.00 am: Welcome to our live blog on the Cabinet reshuffle, set to take place this morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Confirming the swearing-in ceremony, President Ram Nath Kovind had tweeted on Saturday, “Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 3, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

