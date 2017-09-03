Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Full list of PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers

Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here is the full list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. The new portfolios will be announced in a few hours Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Here is the full list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. The new portfolios will be announced in a few hours

A a fresh set of ministers have been inducted into the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the third reshuffle since 2014. Nine new ministers were into the council of ministers and four have been promoted to the Union Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony began at 10.45 am this morning.

Six ministers in the existing Cabinet “volunteered to resign” in the run-up to the reshuffle, while three other seats fell vacant after the exit of Manohar Parrikar and Venkaiah Naidu, and the death of Anil Madhav Dave, who held Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The six outgoing ministers from the Cabinet include Kalraj Mishra (MoS MSME), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MoS Independent Charge of Skill Development), Bandaru Dattatreya (Labour), Faggan Singh Kulaste (MoS Health), Sanjiv Balyan (MoS Water Resources) and Mahendra Nath Pandey (MoS HRD). Pandey was recently named BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space, All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Rajnath Singh – Home Affairs

Sushma Swaraj – External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

Arun Jaitley – Finance, Corporate Affairs, Defence

Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping

Suresh Prabhu – Railways

Prakash Javadekar – Human Resource Development

D V Sadananda Gowda – Statistics & Programme Implementation

Uma Bharti – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Ramvilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Maneka Gandhi – Women and Child Development

Ananth Kumar – Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad – Communications and Information Technology; Law and Justice

Jagat Prakash Nadda – Health and Family Welfare

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati – Civil Aviation

Anant Geete – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing Industries

Narendra Singh Tomar – Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, with additional charge of Ministry of Urban Development

Chaudhary Birender Singh – Steel

Jual Oram – Tribal Affairs

Radha Mohan Singh – Agriculture

Thaawar Chand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment

Smriti Zubin Irani – Ministry of Textile with additional charge of Information and Broadcasting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan – Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Environment (additional charge)

MINISTER OF STATE (Independent Charge)

General (Retd) V K Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

Inderjit Singh Rao – Planning (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation (Independent Charge), Defence

Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Textiles (Independent Charge)

Shripad Yesso Naik – AYUSH (Independent Charge), Health & Family Welfare

Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

Sarbananda Sonowal – Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)

Piyush Goyal – Power (Independent Charge), Coal (Independent Charge), New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge)

Jitendra Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space

Nirmala Sitharaman – Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

Mahesh Sharma – Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge), Civil Aviation

MINISTER OF STATE

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs

Ram Kripal Yadav – Drinking Water and Sanitation

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary – Home Affairs

Sanwar Lal Jat – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya – Agriculture

Giriraj Singh – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir – Chemicals & Fertilizers

G M Siddeshwara – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Manoj Sinha – Railways

Nihalchand – Panchayati Raj

Upendra Kushwaha – Human Resources Development

Radhakrishnan P – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping

Kiren Rijiju – Home Affairs

Krishan Pal – Social Justice and Empowerment

Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava – Tribal Affairs

Vishnu Deo Sai – Mines, Steel

Sudarshan Bhagat – Rural Development

Prof. (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria – Human Resource Development

Y S Chowdary – Science and Technology, Earth Science

Jayant Sinha – Finance

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – Information and Broadcasting

Babul Supria (Babul Supriyo) Baral – Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Food Processing Industries

Vijay Sampla – Social Justice & Empowerment

