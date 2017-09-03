Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Full list of PM Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers

- Modi Cabinet reshuffle 2017: 9 ministers inducted, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Naqvi elevated
A a fresh set of ministers have been inducted into the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the third reshuffle since 2014. Nine new ministers were into the council of ministers and four have been promoted to the Union Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony began at 10.45 am this morning.
Six ministers in the existing Cabinet “volunteered to resign” in the run-up to the reshuffle, while three other seats fell vacant after the exit of Manohar Parrikar and Venkaiah Naidu, and the death of Anil Madhav Dave, who held Independent Charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The six outgoing ministers from the Cabinet include Kalraj Mishra (MoS MSME), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MoS Independent Charge of Skill Development), Bandaru Dattatreya (Labour), Faggan Singh Kulaste (MoS Health), Sanjiv Balyan (MoS Water Resources) and Mahendra Nath Pandey (MoS HRD). Pandey was recently named BJP chief of Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:
Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space, All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Rajnath Singh – Home Affairs
Sushma Swaraj – External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs
Arun Jaitley – Finance, Corporate Affairs, Defence
Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping
Suresh Prabhu – Railways
Prakash Javadekar – Human Resource Development
D V Sadananda Gowda – Statistics & Programme Implementation
Uma Bharti – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Ramvilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Maneka Gandhi – Women and Child Development
Ananth Kumar – Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs
Ravi Shankar Prasad – Communications and Information Technology; Law and Justice
Jagat Prakash Nadda – Health and Family Welfare
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati – Civil Aviation
Anant Geete – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing Industries
Narendra Singh Tomar – Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, with additional charge of Ministry of Urban Development
Chaudhary Birender Singh – Steel
Jual Oram – Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh – Agriculture
Thaawar Chand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment
Smriti Zubin Irani – Ministry of Textile with additional charge of Information and Broadcasting.
Dr Harsh Vardhan – Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Environment (additional charge)
MINISTER OF STATE (Independent Charge)
General (Retd) V K Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs
Inderjit Singh Rao – Planning (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation (Independent Charge), Defence
Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Textiles (Independent Charge)
Shripad Yesso Naik – AYUSH (Independent Charge), Health & Family Welfare
Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)
Sarbananda Sonowal – Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)
Piyush Goyal – Power (Independent Charge), Coal (Independent Charge), New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge)
Jitendra Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space
Nirmala Sitharaman – Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)
Mahesh Sharma – Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge), Civil Aviation
MINISTER OF STATE
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs
Ram Kripal Yadav – Drinking Water and Sanitation
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary – Home Affairs
Sanwar Lal Jat – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya – Agriculture
Giriraj Singh – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir – Chemicals & Fertilizers
G M Siddeshwara – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Manoj Sinha – Railways
Nihalchand – Panchayati Raj
Upendra Kushwaha – Human Resources Development
Radhakrishnan P – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping
Kiren Rijiju – Home Affairs
Krishan Pal – Social Justice and Empowerment
Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava – Tribal Affairs
Vishnu Deo Sai – Mines, Steel
Sudarshan Bhagat – Rural Development
Prof. (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria – Human Resource Development
Y S Chowdary – Science and Technology, Earth Science
Jayant Sinha – Finance
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – Information and Broadcasting
Babul Supria (Babul Supriyo) Baral – Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Food Processing Industries
Vijay Sampla – Social Justice & Empowerment
