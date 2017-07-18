Narendra Modi Cabinet full list as on July 18, 2017

A day after Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, who was holding the Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting ministries, was picked as the NDA candidate for Vice-President, two changes were effected in the Union Cabinet. Textile minister Smriti Irani was given the additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. Narendra Singh Tomar was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Urban Development
Here is the full list of Cabinet ministers
Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space, All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Rajnath Singh – Home Affairs
Sushma Swaraj – External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs
Arun Jaitley – Finance, Corporate Affairs
Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping
Suresh Prabhu – Railways
D V Sadananda Gowda – Statistics & Programme Implementation
Uma Bharti – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Ramvilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Kalraj Mishra – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Maneka Gandhi – Women and Child Development
Ananth Kumar – Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs
Ravi Shankar Prasad – Communications and Information Technology; Law and Justice
Jagat Prakash Nadda – Health and Family Welfare
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati – Civil Aviation
Anant Geete – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing Industries
Narendra Singh Tomar – Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, with additional charge of Ministry of Urban Development
Chaudhary Birender Singh – Steel
Jual Oram – Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh – Agriculture
Thaawar Chand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment
Smriti Zubin Irani – Ministry of Textile with additional charge of Information and Broadcasting.
Dr Harsh Vardhan – Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences
MINISTER OF STATE (Independent Charge)
General (Retd) V K Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs
Inderjit Singh Rao – Planning (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation (Independent Charge), Defence
Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Textiles (Independent Charge)
Bandaru Dattatreya – Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy – Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Parliamentary Affairs
Shripad Yesso Naik – AYUSH (Independent Charge), Health & Family Welfare
Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)
Sarbananda Sonowal – Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)
Prakash Javadekar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge)
Piyush Goyal – Power (Independent Charge), Coal (Independent Charge), New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge)
Jitendra Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space
Nirmala Sitharaman – Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)
Mahesh Sharma – Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge), Civil Aviation
MINISTER OF STATE
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs
Ram Kripal Yadav – Drinking Water and Sanitation
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary – Home Affairs
Sanwar Lal Jat – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya – Agriculture
Giriraj Singh – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir – Chemicals & Fertilizers
G M Siddeshwara – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Manoj Sinha – Railways
Nihalchand – Panchayati Raj
Upendra Kushwaha – Human Resources Development
Radhakrishnan P – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping
Kiren Rijiju – Home Affairs
Krishan Pal – Social Justice and Empowerment
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan – Agriculture
Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava – Tribal Affairs
Vishnu Deo Sai – Mines, Steel
Sudarshan Bhagat – Rural Development
Prof. (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria – Human Resource Development
Y S Chowdary – Science and Technology, Earth Science
Jayant Sinha – Finance
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – Information and Broadcasting
Babul Supria (Babul Supriyo) Baral – Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Food Processing Industries
Vijay Sampla – Social Justice & Empowerment
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App