Narendra Modi Cabinet full list as on July 18, 2017

A day after Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, who was holding the Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting ministries, was picked as the NDA candidate for Vice-President, two changes were effected in the Union Cabinet. Textile minister Smriti Irani was given the additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. Narendra Singh Tomar was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Urban Development

Here is the full list of Cabinet ministers

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space, All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Rajnath Singh – Home Affairs

Sushma Swaraj – External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

Arun Jaitley – Finance, Corporate Affairs

Nitin Gadkari – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping

Suresh Prabhu – Railways

D V Sadananda Gowda – Statistics & Programme Implementation

Uma Bharti – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Ramvilas Paswan – Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Kalraj Mishra – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Maneka Gandhi – Women and Child Development

Ananth Kumar – Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad – Communications and Information Technology; Law and Justice

Jagat Prakash Nadda – Health and Family Welfare

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati – Civil Aviation

Anant Geete – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Harsimrat Kaur Badal – Food Processing Industries

Narendra Singh Tomar – Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation, with additional charge of Ministry of Urban Development



Chaudhary Birender Singh – Steel

Jual Oram – Tribal Affairs

Radha Mohan Singh – Agriculture

Thaawar Chand Gehlot – Social Justice and Empowerment

Smriti Zubin Irani – Ministry of Textile with additional charge of Information and Broadcasting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan – Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences

MINISTER OF STATE (Independent Charge)

General (Retd) V K Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), External Affairs, Overseas Indian Affairs

Inderjit Singh Rao – Planning (Independent Charge), Statistics and Programme Implementation (Independent Charge), Defence

Santosh Kumar Gangwar – Textiles (Independent Charge)

Bandaru Dattatreya – Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy – Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Parliamentary Affairs

Shripad Yesso Naik – AYUSH (Independent Charge), Health & Family Welfare

Dharmendra Pradhan – Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

Sarbananda Sonowal – Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)

Prakash Javadekar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge)

Piyush Goyal – Power (Independent Charge), Coal (Independent Charge), New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge)

Jitendra Singh – Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space

Nirmala Sitharaman – Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

Mahesh Sharma – Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge), Civil Aviation

MINISTER OF STATE

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – Minority Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs

Ram Kripal Yadav – Drinking Water and Sanitation

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary – Home Affairs

Sanwar Lal Jat – Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya – Agriculture

Giriraj Singh – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir – Chemicals & Fertilizers

G M Siddeshwara – Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Manoj Sinha – Railways

Nihalchand – Panchayati Raj

Upendra Kushwaha – Human Resources Development

Radhakrishnan P – Road Transport and Highways, Shipping

Kiren Rijiju – Home Affairs

Krishan Pal – Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan – Agriculture

Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava – Tribal Affairs

Vishnu Deo Sai – Mines, Steel

Sudarshan Bhagat – Rural Development

Prof. (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria – Human Resource Development

Y S Chowdary – Science and Technology, Earth Science

Jayant Sinha – Finance

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – Information and Broadcasting

Babul Supria (Babul Supriyo) Baral – Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti – Food Processing Industries

Vijay Sampla – Social Justice & Empowerment

