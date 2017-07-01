Govt will take tough action against blackmoney hoarders, not concerned about political implications: PM Modi

A day after launching India’s biggest ever tax reform since Independence, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned black money hoarders that they will face more difficulties when Switzerland begins automatic information exchange with India in two years. “Government is committed to more tough action against firms helping in hiding blackmoney; we are not concerned about political implications,” said PM Modi. Speaking on the Foundation Day of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Prime Minister sent out a clear message to CAs: “Chartered accountants have a big responsibility to ensure that society’s economic health remains good. Just like doctors don’t want people to be ill to get more business, CAs too need to safeguard society’s economic health.”
In a hard-hitting message to black money hoarders, the Prime Minister told the gathering that if they know anyone with black money, warn them that they would not be spared. He also pointed to the latest figures of Swiss banks to indicate the government’s steps to check black money. “Impact of our steps to check is clear from latest figures of Swiss banks, where Indians’ money has dipped to record low: If you know anyone with black money , warn them that they would not be spared,” said PM Modi.
Taking a strong stand against corruption in the country, PM Modi said, “A country where a select few loot, such a nation cannot scale new heights. These select few never want the nation to grow. Those who have looted the poor will have to give back what they have looted.” The Prime Minister also sought to draw focus on the government’s strict action against shell firms who indulged in dubious dealings. “Post-demonetisation, data mining shows that over 3 lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings. Government has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action.”
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:10 pmIt's a strong message to those who have deposited in Swiss bank to shift their money some where else ..Baad mai mat bolba hamne hint diya nahi ... Ham to power mai rehne kliye aise nautanki karne mai majboor hu ... Sir could you please let Public auditors audit bjps all party accounts after implementing the law that donation to the political parties cannot be questioned ... Not only bjp s but all party 's ....Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:07 pmHow I wish that he uses similar words and issues not only strict ultimatums but also takes exemplary action against murderous cow vigilantes! One day people will realise that a thieving Congress was a better alternative to a murderous saffron group.Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:07 pmJhoote Log Jhooti Batein------Biggest Jhoota Party with ministers like Gadkari, Reddy, Vasundhara Raje swimming in their dispro-portionate assets, black money , benami properties, and neck-deep in corruption-----Stop Fool-ing !!!Reply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:07 pmPoliticians are #1 looters. Let's start with them and I am very sure that the rest will fall in lineReply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:04 pmThe select few who are looting are financing you and your close friends. Please put them behind the barsReply
- Jul 1, 2017 at 8:03 pmAbbaey oyee Chussaender Dass Chuddi kiskaa a banaa rahaa haii. India maeyy approximately 8 Lakh logg aiseey haii jo apnii annual income 30-80 Crore show kartaeyy haii aurr uspaeyy 1 rupaiyee kaa bhii tax nahii dateyy kyunkii apnaeyy income tax declaration maeyy yeahh logg apnaii iss kamaii ko agriculture income show kartaeyy haii. Terii khudd kii bhagwaa party maeyy yahii kaamm hottaa haii. Taraeey peechwaadey maeyy koii damm nahii haii, peechlaa PM thaa gungaa sarjudda Sonia kaa naukaar aurr tuu haii ek bakk jaahil.Reply
