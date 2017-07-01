Govt will take tough action against blackmoney hoarders, not concerned about political implications: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the foundation (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the foundation (Source: ANI)

A day after launching India’s biggest ever tax reform since Independence, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned black money hoarders that they will face more difficulties when Switzerland begins automatic information exchange with India in two years. “Government is committed to more tough action against firms helping in hiding blackmoney; we are not concerned about political implications,” said PM Modi. Speaking on the Foundation Day of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Prime Minister sent out a clear message to CAs: “Chartered accountants have a big responsibility to ensure that society’s economic health remains good. Just like doctors don’t want people to be ill to get more business, CAs too need to safeguard society’s economic health.”

In a hard-hitting message to black money hoarders, the Prime Minister told the gathering that if they know anyone with black money, warn them that they would not be spared. He also pointed to the latest figures of Swiss banks to indicate the government’s steps to check black money. “Impact of our steps to check is clear from latest figures of Swiss banks, where Indians’ money has dipped to record low: If you know anyone with black money , warn them that they would not be spared,” said PM Modi.

Taking a strong stand against corruption in the country, PM Modi said, “A country where a select few loot, such a nation cannot scale new heights. These select few never want the nation to grow. Those who have looted the poor will have to give back what they have looted.” The Prime Minister also sought to draw focus on the government’s strict action against shell firms who indulged in dubious dealings. “Post-demonetisation, data mining shows that over 3 lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings. Government has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action.”

