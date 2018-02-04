Congress discusses ‘ease of murdering’ in Karnataka, BJP talks of ‘ease of living’: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the BJP’s parivartan rally in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi addressed the BJP’s parivartan rally in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Tearing into the Congress-ruled Karnataka government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that while the BJP talks about the “ease of living”, under Siddaramaiah government “ease of murdering” is being discussed. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally at the culmination of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra at Bengaluru.

Targeting the Congress government in the poll-bound state, PM Modi said that criminals have more power in the state and opposing the Congress government has become life-threatening. “The one who opposes Congress ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy and shameful for state government,” he charged.

Talking about allegations of corruption on several ministers in the Karnataka government, PM Modi alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government is being recognised as “10 per cent government” as no work gets done without offering a 10 per cent commission in the state.

Addressing the former CM BS Yeddyurappa as ‘Karnataka’s centre of hope’, the Prime Minister said that after coming to power the BJP government will allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for irrigational purposes to the farmers. “If Yeddyurappa, son of a farmer, becomes CM of Karnataka, the projects for farmers will work at its best because Yeddyurappa has farmer’s best interest at heart,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister ridiculing the Congress government said that they have continuously misused the funds allocated by the Centre and that no development is seen in last 3.5 years.

Modi, in his hour-long speech, said the Congress govt has done nothing for the people and have placed their own interests over the country. “Congress CM in the state did business, we gave Rs 2 lakh crore to state government, a hike of 180 per cent from UPA’s tenure but no positive change is visible,” PM Modi said.

He added that the centre has infused Rs 82,000 crore in infrastructure development in the state, which shows, “We are giving importance to next-generation infrastructure.”

Reflecting on the Budget 2018, the prime minister pitched his government’s push to agriculture and farming and said, “Farmers producing fruits and vegetables are our ‘TOP’ priority. ‘TOP’ means ‘Tomato, Onion & Potato’. We have launched ‘Operation Green’ in the interest of these farmers. ‘Operation Green’ would be beneficial for farmers just like the Amul model was successful in dairy.”

While the PM spoke on a number of issues, he failed to talk about the problems arising from Mahadayi water sharing dispute in the state. CM Siddaramiah, ahead of the rally, had tweeted to the PM and urged him to resolve the dispute between Karnataka and Goa over sharing of Madayi river water. The CM tweeted, “I am glad you are making time to visit the country’s startup and innovation hub, Namma Bengaluru today. On behalf of my people, I urge you to find the time for Karnataka’s drinking water needs & help us resolve the Mahadayi dispute.”

What is the Mahadayi river dispute?

.@narendramodi ರವರೆ, I am glad you are making time to visit the country’s start up & innovation hub, Namma Bengaluru today. On behalf of my people, I urge you to find the time for Karnataka’s drinking water needs & help us resolve the #Mahadayi dispute. #NammaKarnatakaFirst — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 4, 2018

Meanwhile, a group of college students, donning degree robes and selling ‘pakodas’ to passers-by took a dig at Modi’s remarks over job creation. The young students sold ‘Modi Pakodas’, ‘Amit Shah Pakoda’ and ‘Dr Yeddy Pakodas’, a reference to Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa, to those passing by, including the BJP workers and visitors on their way to the rally. They were later taken into custody by the police.

The assembly election in the state is likely to take place in April-May of this year.

