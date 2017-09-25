Job creation, poll roadmap on table at BJP’s executive meet today

BJP president Amit Shah with Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) BJP president Amit Shah with Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make an attempt to allay fears about lack of job creation while the party will lay down a roadmap for its political journey to face the coming state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a party meeting on Monday. The party is set to hold the “extended national executive” meeting in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on the birth anniversary of its idealogue Deendayal Upadhyay. The meeting will discuss a resolution on the economy and pass it in the evening.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting of party office-bearers, state unit chiefs and other key leaders to finalise the agenda of Monday’s meeting. Party sources said while the Prime Minister is expected to assure people that by 2019, the economy will be in a “healthy” condition the resolution will applaud the two crucial measures taken by the BJP-led government — demonetisation and GST.

According to a senior party leader, the speeches at the conclave and the resolution would emphasise that these two measures have put the country on the path of progress, correcting the past mistakes. Modi, who will deliver the valedictory address, may use the opportunity to highlight his government’s pro-poor measures and other policy decisions.

The government and party have come under criticism for what is being termed as jobless growth as well as the steep increase in fuel prices. Some economists and Opposition parties have also targeted the government for demonetisation, which, they said, adversely affect the country’s economic growth.

At least three senior BJP leaders have admitted that the ruling party has been facing questions and concerns from workers across the country over fuel prices, the demonetisation impact and the government’s failure to produce jobs as promised. “But we are confident that people still have trust in Modi and the government will be able to come out of it in flying colours. At the end of the term, what we would deliver is corruption-free and transparent governance and we would have considerable success in our fight against black money also,” a BJP leader said.

BJP sources said the party’s resolution is likely to assert that the economy has been doing better under the NDA than it did under the previous UPA government. The GST roll-out has been described by the party as a major success. The Prime Minister’s agenda of development will also be a key feature.

The resolution, said another party general secretary, will have a reference to the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed as a threat to security. Party insiders think that the Rohingya issue would have political repercussions and will have its impact in the upcoming elections. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go to poll later this year.

