PM Modi calls for debate on internal democracy in parties, praises media for its support to Swachh Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a debate on internal democracy in political parties, saying the growth of “true democratic spirit” within them is necessary for the country’s future. The Prime Minister was speaking at a ‘Diwali Milan’ event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi even as he mentioned that funding to political parties is often debated but not their values, ideologies and internal democracy.

PM Modi said the country is not much aware of the practise of democracy within parties and the media should focus on that. “Whether democratic values are a part of their (parties) core values or not, should be debated widely…. I believe that the development of a true democratic spirit within political parties is necessary not only for the the country’s future but also for democracy,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

While acknowledging that there are many voices within their party, PM Modi noted that when it was a small organisation earlier there used to be “ideological harmony” from the top to the bottom rung. He said BJP’s expansion may be a reason behind divergent views.

Praising the media for its support ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India) mission, PM Modi’s pet project, the prime minister said it has spoken in one voice over the issue even though it might have been critical of the government over other issues. The media has joined the scheme in “mission mode”, he said, adding that the country has still a long way to go to achieve international standards of cleanliness but the campaign has built an atmosphere in its favour.

During the course of the event, PM Modi also recalled his earlier days as a party office bearer in its headquarters when at times he had to look for journalists and fondly remembered his regular interactions with the media. He added that both the BJP and the media may have

expectations as well complaints from each other but they have to get along happily despite differences.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP chief Amit Shah said that Diwali marks the beginning of the new year in Gujarat, saying the country has met various challenges successfully during the last year and moved ahead under the Modi government. “We are entering the new year with a lot of positivity,” he said.

