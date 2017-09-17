Narendra Modi live updates: PM set to inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, review progress of ‘Statue of Unity’

Today, PM Modi turns 66 and we will be tracking him throughout the day as he attends official events. Today, PM Modi turns 66 and we will be tracking him throughout the day as he attends official events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the day by inaugurating the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia colony in Narmada district. As part of the programme he will perform Narmada aarti and offer prayers at the dam site. The event will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several religious and spiritual heads from Gujarat.

Later in the day, Modi will visit Sadhu Bet to review the progress of the ‘Statue of Unity’. A 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first union home minister, is being built on the island.

PM Modi will also attend the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and address gathering at Dabhoi. More than 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the closing ceremony. He will lay the foundation stone for National Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum during the event.

PM Modi will then visit Amreli in Saurashtra where he will attend a host of programmes and address a public gathering.

Tracking PM Narendra Modi live updates:

9.10 am: Readers can share their birthday wishes directly with the prime minister. Here is how:

visit narendramodi.in/happybirthdaypm. Create an account if you haven’t already and signin. You can write your birthday message on an existing template or customise the colours using the available options.

9.00 am: Welcome to our live blog. Today, PM Modi turns 66 and we will be tracking him throughout the day as he has a slew of official programmes lined up. We wish a long life and a Happy Birthday.

