PM Narendra Modi’s engagements on his birthday: Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kickstart his engagements on his birthday, falling on Sunday (September 17), by visiting his mother in Gandhinagar and receiving her blessings in the morning.

Similar to his birthday last year, the prime minister will spend the day in his home-state Gujarat attending a series of official events. The state is slated to go to polls later this year.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia, 56 years after the foundation was laid by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The 30 gates installed in it, closed on the directions of the Narmada Control Authority on June 17 this year, will be opened. The height of the dam was recently raised to 138.68 metres, facilitating a usable storage of 4.73 Million Acre feet (MAF) which will benefit the neighbouring states as well, a government release said.

CM Vijay Rupani told IANS that with the inauguration of the project, over 18 lakh hectares of land in the state would be benefitted with irrigation as Narmada water will flow to over 9,000 villages of Gujarat through a canal network.

The prime minister will then travel to Sadhu Bet, where the Statue of Unity, a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is currently under construction. PM Modi will be given an overview of the progress of work on the project. The project comprises a 182-metre tall statue, an exhibition hall, a memorial garden, and a visitor centre.

Post that, PM Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Narmada Mahotsav and address a gathering at Dabhoi. He will lay the foundation stone for the National Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum during the event.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Amreli where he will inaugurate a new market yard of APMC along with throwing open plants of Amar Dairy and laying the foundation stone for a honey production centre. An address at the Sahakar Sammelan at Amreli is also planned.

