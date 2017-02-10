Top stories at 2pm, Feb 10: PM Modi speaks in Bijnor, Madhusudhanan sacked from AIADMK, Naidu promises women reservation in Parliament

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Madhusudhanan sacked from AIADMK

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan was sacked from AIADMK on Friday. He was a senior leader of O Panneerselvam camp, who had told reporters that Madhusudhanan will be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK. Madusudhanan chose not to say much on the matter.” Would wait and see,” he told reporters.

Women quota bill is in PM Modi’s mind: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said Friday that Centre would pass the legislation providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures once it has a majority in Rajya Sabha. In the House of 245, the BJP currently has 56 members, the Congress 60 members and the rest of the seats occupied by regional parties like SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U) and AIADMK.

PM Modi invokes Chaudhary Charan Singh to woo farmers in Jatland Bijnor

In a bid to woo the farming community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP will waive off loans of all small farmers once voted to power. Invoking former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh at a rally in Jat-majority Bijnor, the prime minister promised voters that his party will set up 'Chaudhary Charan Singh Kisan Kalyan Kosh' in all districts of the state.

High Court to hear plea of BSF jawan’s wife to trace him

Delhi High on Friday agreed to give an urgent hearing on a habeas corpus plea filed by the wife of a BSF jawan, who had posted video on social media alleging that poor quality food was being served to soldiers. The woman has claimed that her husband, Tej Bahadur Yadav, is untraceable and the family has been unable to contact him for last three days.

