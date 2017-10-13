PM Narendra Modi in Bihar tomorrow, ally JD(U)’s hopes up

Nitish Kumar with Narendra Modi. (Fle Photo) Nitish Kumar with Narendra Modi. (Fle Photo)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bihar on Saturday, the JD(U), which rejoined the NDA after breaking ranks with the Grand Alliance, would be hoping for some big ticket announcements.

This will also be the first time that JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shares stage with Modi after his return to the NDA fold. The last time Nitish shared stage with Modi as a part of NDA was at a 2009 rally in Haryana.

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said, “It is after 13 years that Bihar is being ruled by a front that is also in power at the Centre. Naturally, there are expectations of big announcements during the Prime Minister’s visit. We are hoping that the package promised to Bihar is quickly disbursed (the PM had announced a special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar ahead of the 2015 state polls). We also hope the demand for a special category status for Bihar is accepted as it would bring about development.”

During his visit, the PM would be attending a function to mark the centenary foundation day of Patna University. He would also head to Mokama, about 90 km from Patna, to lay the foundation for or launch more than half-a-dozen schemes.

JD(U) is also expecting a major announcement for Mokama-Baraiya taal area, spread across 1.18 lakh hectare. The low-lying area remains submerged for about six months in a year and is suited for cultivation of pulses once the water dries up, giving it the name of the “pulse bowl” of Bihar. JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told The Indian Express, “If a proper water management scheme is implemented, this can become the pulse bowl of the country.

