Working towards making innovation-friendly New India: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is making efforts to make the country innovation-friendly, which in turn will help in forming an innovation-driven new India. Speaking at an event at the iCreate centre near Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi was also joined by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Nethanyahu. Known as the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), the venture has been started to promote and nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities.

“When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation,” Modi said. Adding that he always wanted to link the venture with Israel, Modi said that Indians should benefit by Israel’s experience and start-up environment. “Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, and not the size of the nation, takes the country forward,” he added.

“The ‘i’ of iCreate has been kept in small letters for a reason. The biggest hurdle towards creativity is ‘I’ becoming big,” Modi said, asking the youth to dream big and continue to make efforts to pursue them.

Calling both PM Modi and himself as optimistic, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is one more i that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate.” He then ended his speech with “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi”

Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India. The two countries inked nine pacts in key areas including oil and gas sector and cyber-security. On Tuesday, Netanyahu, and his wife Sara, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. He later delivered a lecture at the third Raisina Dialogue where he highlighted India and Israel’s strong commitment towards counter-terrorism efforts. Today, he held roadshow in Ahmedabad and visited Sabarmati Ashram. On Thursday, he is scheduled to visit Mumbai and pay homage to the 26/11 Mumbai attack victims.

