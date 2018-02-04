PM Modi to address BJP rally in Bengaluru today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP rally in Bengaluru to mark the culmination of the party’s 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP rally in Bengaluru to mark the culmination of the party’s 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, marking the culmination of the BJP’s 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

With pro-Kannada groups calling off the bandh over the Mahadayi river dispute with Goa, a huge crowd is expected to attend the rally. Elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of the rally.

The party’s state unit has invited people through social media and has also opened an online registration for the same.

“We have invited thousands of youth, especially techies and executives of IT and biotech companies in the city to personally listen to Modi’s speech though it will also be telecast live on news channels and available on YouTube. About 30,000 people from across the city have responded, expressing interest in attending the rally and listen to Modi’s speech. We hope most of them will turn up as elaborate parking facility has been made for their vehicles at the venue,” said an official, reported news agency IANS.

The yatra was flagged off by BJP Chief Amit Shah on November 1 and was led by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. Though Modi was scheduled to address the rally on January 28, on the last day of the three-month yatra, it was postponed to February 4 due to his busy schedule.

