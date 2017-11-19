Narendra Modi behaving like the PM of Gujarat, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackray Raj Thackray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying the leader of the country was behaving more like the leader of Gujarat and spending money on promoting yoga rather than on improving the country’s infrastructure.

“The Prime Minister seems to be behaving like the PM of Gujarat rather than the country. On the bullet train project, why was Ahmedabad chosen as a destination? why not the Mumbai-Delhi route or some other destination? We have taken a loan of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the project. The country should not be forced to repay this money only to fulfil Modi’s dream for Gujarat,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Thane.

He criticised the PM’s priorities for the country and said they appear to be misguided. “There are so many problems in this country but our PM wants us to do yoga. Is this how the PM of a country works? You spend crores of rupees on advertising and promoting these programmes but do not have money to spend on developing infrastructure of the country,” Thackeray said.

He also highlighted the condition of PM’s constituency, Varanasi, saying it still is an unclean and underdeveloped city. “A friend’s wife had recently gone to Varanasi and she decided to take a ride in a boat. She said during the ride, three dead bodies floating in the river bumped into her boat. If bodies pop up in the river of a constituency that is headed by the PM, what kind of work is happening there?” Thackeray said.

Speaking about hawkers he said his party’s agitation against them will continue and other political parties had ganged up in support of the hawkers for the extortion money provided by hawkers.

“There are 17,000 legal hawkers and around three lakh illegal ones in the city. Political parties have come out in support of this bunch but do not care for the 60-70 lakh Mumbaikars who travel in trains and are affected by these illegal hawkers. The political support is because of the Rs 2,000 crore hafta that these hawkers distribute between the administration and politicians,” Thackeray said.

He added that the heavy influx of migrants was putting Mumbai’s infrastructure under strain. He claimed that the administration had been forced to concentrate on improving the infrastructure of overburdened cities and neglecting the rural parts of Maharashtra.

“Money is being spent on cities because people are coming from outside and burdening the cities. Our farmers not getting anything and are committing suicide,” Thackeray said.

He also claimed that there was a conspiracy to reduce the importance of “sons of the soils” in the state and break up the state into smaller regions. “I will support the so-called Samruddhi Corridor if it helps in the progress of the state. However, if you are planning to use the road as a tool to divide the state then I will ensure that the project fails,” said Thackeray, who has suffered a slew of electoral reverses and defections from the party in the recent months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App