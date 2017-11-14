ASEAN summit live updates: Will do everything possible to ensure 21st century becomes India’s century, says PM Modi

ASEAN summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Manila on Tuesday. (Source: PMO) ASEAN summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Manila on Tuesday. (Source: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with his Japan, Vietnam and Australian counterparts on Tuesday on a range of issues, from security to trade, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Phillippines.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Manila, during which he said his government is making all efforts to transform the country. “Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards,” he said. ”

Follow LIVE updates on the ASEAN summit here:

11.18 am: Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has tweeted on his discussions with PM Modi. “Productive meeting this morning in Manila with Prime Minister @narendramodi focussed on increased economic cooperation, security, and counter-terrorism. #ASEANSummit,” he tweeted.

In response, PM Modi says, “Delighted to have met you, Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm. Our talks today add new vigour to the friendship between India and Australia.”

11.15 am: After his meeting with Japan PM Shinzo Abe, Modi has tweeted, “My friend @AbeShinzo and I had an excellent meeting in Manila. We reviewed the ground covered on various aspects of India-Japan ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between our economies and people.”

11.00 am: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweets, “PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo held a wide ranging and engaging discussion on intensifying Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.”

Meeting a valued friend and a trusted partner. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo held a wide ranging and engaging discussion on intensifying Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/Ck2IUd2W7L — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2017

Modi’s meeting with Turnbull and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe comes in the backdrop of the first quadrilateral conclave, which was held on Saturday. India, US, Japan and Australia gave a thumbs up for a “free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region” after the meeting.

10.50 am: Modi said his government’s ‘Act East policy’ would have the ASEAN region at the centre of their engagement. Aiming to make India a global manufacturing hub, Modi then went on to emphasise the steps his government had brought for an economic turnaround.

“Keeping our emphasis on ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, about 1200 outdated laws have been repealed in the last three years. We have simplified processes to start companies and for other clearances. Digital transactions have increased significantly. We are using technology to reach out to people,” the PM said.

10.45 am: At the business and investment summit, Modi highlighted the scope for economic cooperation between India and ASEAN countries. “The reform trajectory in India makes our nation an attractive investment destination,” he tweeted after the summit.

10.40 am: The PM highlighted his government’s initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana for empowering the poor. He also mentioned the gains made through Aadhaar linking of subsidy and said he was committed to making “India’s present bright and radiant”. “We should do everything possible to ensure that the 21st century, which is termed ‘Asia’s century’ becomes ‘India’s century’,” he said.

10.35 am: During his address, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, Modi said India had always contributed to world peace and never harmed another country. “Our contingent in the UN Peacekeeping Forces is among the biggest,” the PM said. He also spoke of the sacrifice of one lakh Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in distant lands during World Wars 1 and 2.

10.30 am: Modi addressed the Indian diaspora and business and investment summit in Philippines. “I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila,” he PM tweeted after the interaction.

