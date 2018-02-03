Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: PM says event will showcase state’s investment potential

  • Associate Sponsor
Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors' Summit LIVE updates: The Prime Minister said the event will showcase the state's investment potential and contribute towards fulfilling the aspirations its youth. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investor Summit Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: The Prime Minister arrives to address the event along with Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal and the PM of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay (Source: Twitter/@AdvantageAssam)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam on Saturday to address its inaugural Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati. Ahead of the event, he had said the event will showcase the state’s investment potential to countries in South and South East Asia, in sectors including manufacturing, services, power, agriculture and food processing, IT, transportation, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and handicrafts and tourism. PM Modi added that the summit will contribute towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal met the Prime Minister at LGBI Airport in the city this morning. Taking to Twitter, he called it an honour to receive the PM in the state.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay is also gracing the event.

  1. 12:54PM
    03 Feb, 18
  2. 12:50PM
    03 Feb, 18
    CM pitches Assam to investors

    CM Sonowal says the Prime Minister has realising the vast potential of Assam and its vast resources. He adds that the government has acted against corruption and improve work culture for the people and businesses. 'Advantage Assam' is a medium of realising Assam in every sector. It is an effort to bring the focus to the advantages of the state, he adds.

    The biggest advantage of the northeastern states is its location, he says, adding that the state's engagement with ASEAN countries can boost employment in the region.

  3. 12:44PM
    03 Feb, 18

    Earlier this morning, Governor Jagdish Mukhi and the Assam Chief Minister received PM Modi at the airport (Source: Twitter/@MIB_India)

  5. 12:35PM
    03 Feb, 18

    (From right) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal (Source: Twitter/CMOfficeAssam)

  6. 12:30PM
    03 Feb, 18
    What is the Assam Global Investor Summit?

    The Summit will be held over two days; today and tomorrow. It is the largest-ever investment promotion by the state government. It will showcase the state's progress and opportunities in the manufacturing and services offered to investors. There are leading industrialists, businessmen, delegates and corporate leaders from across the world attending the event, several from ASEAN and BBIN (includes Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal) countries.

  7. 12:17PM
    03 Feb, 18
    Assam tourism ambassador Priyanka Chopra tweets

    Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the ambassador for Assam's tourism, takes to Twitter to say, 'As Assam’s Tourism Ambassador, I couldn’t be prouder of the government’s many initiatives to make Assam a preferred destination for business including their maiden Global Investors’ Summit on February 3-4. I wish them all the very best. #AdvantageAssam #InvestInAssam.' 

  8. 12:16PM
    03 Feb, 18
    Welcome to our live blog!

    Welcome to our live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Guwahati in Assam today to attend the state's Global Investors' Summit. Ahead of the event, he had congratulated the government for organising it, adding that it would project the state's investment potential to countries in the region. Follow our blog for live updates and the latest news.

