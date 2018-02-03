Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: PM says event will showcase state’s investment potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam on Saturday to address its inaugural Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati. Ahead of the event, he had said the event will showcase the state’s investment potential to countries in South and South East Asia, in sectors including manufacturing, services, power, agriculture and food processing, IT, transportation, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and handicrafts and tourism. PM Modi added that the summit will contribute towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal met the Prime Minister at LGBI Airport in the city this morning. Taking to Twitter, he called it an honour to receive the PM in the state.
The Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay is also gracing the event.
CM Sonowal says the Prime Minister has realising the vast potential of Assam and its vast resources. He adds that the government has acted against corruption and improve work culture for the people and businesses. 'Advantage Assam' is a medium of realising Assam in every sector. It is an effort to bring the focus to the advantages of the state, he adds.
The biggest advantage of the northeastern states is its location, he says, adding that the state's engagement with ASEAN countries can boost employment in the region.
Earlier this morning, Governor Jagdish Mukhi and the Assam Chief Minister received PM Modi at the airport (Source: Twitter/@MIB_India)
(From right) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal (Source: Twitter/CMOfficeAssam)
The Summit will be held over two days; today and tomorrow. It is the largest-ever investment promotion by the state government. It will showcase the state's progress and opportunities in the manufacturing and services offered to investors. There are leading industrialists, businessmen, delegates and corporate leaders from across the world attending the event, several from ASEAN and BBIN (includes Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal) countries.
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the ambassador for Assam's tourism, takes to Twitter to say, 'As Assam’s Tourism Ambassador, I couldn’t be prouder of the government’s many initiatives to make Assam a preferred destination for business including their maiden Global Investors’ Summit on February 3-4. I wish them all the very best. #AdvantageAssam #InvestInAssam.'
