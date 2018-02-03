Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: PM says event will showcase state’s investment potential

Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: The Prime Minister arrives to address the event along with Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal and the PM of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay (Source: Twitter/@AdvantageAssam) Narendra Modi at Assam Global Investors’ Summit: The Prime Minister arrives to address the event along with Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal and the PM of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay (Source: Twitter/@AdvantageAssam)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam on Saturday to address its inaugural Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati. Ahead of the event, he had said the event will showcase the state’s investment potential to countries in South and South East Asia, in sectors including manufacturing, services, power, agriculture and food processing, IT, transportation, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and handicrafts and tourism. PM Modi added that the summit will contribute towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sabarnanda Sonowal met the Prime Minister at LGBI Airport in the city this morning. Taking to Twitter, he called it an honour to receive the PM in the state.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay is also gracing the event.

