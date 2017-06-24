India, Portugal signs MoUs to set up joint science & technology fund of 4 mn euros

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.(AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Addressing a joint press statement on Saturday in Lisbon, Portugal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portugese counterpart Antonio Costa took stock of bilateral ties and cooperation in several sectors. The two sides signed MoUs for the creation of an India Portugal Space Alliance for advancing collaborative research and launched a unique startup Portal- the India-Portugal International StartUp Hub (IPISH). PM Modi said that new agreements in taxation, science, youth affairs and sports outlined the expanding scope of both the countries partnership.

Speaking of terrorism, PM Modi said, “We are also determined to deepen our cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism.” He thanked Portugal for its consistent support for India’s permanent membership of UNSC and for sharing a digital version of 12,000 documents comprising the exchange of letters between Goa and Portugal in the 17th century.

Here are the top developments of the joint press statement:

# Thank Portugal for its consistent support for India’s permanent membership of UNSC: PM Modi

# Indian films are being subtitled in Portuguese and a Hindi-Portuguese dictionary is also being developed for the mutual benefit of the two societies: PM Modi

# We are also determined to deepen our cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism: PM Modi

# Portuguese passion for football runs deep, Prime Minister Costa himself is a big fan and this could form another league to further connect our societies: PM Modi

# A unique startup Portal – the India-Portugal International StartUp Hub (IPISH) – was launched. This is a platform initiated by Startup India and supported by Commerce & Industry Ministry and Startup Portugal to create a mutually supportive entrepreneurial partnership.

# Start-up sphere is an exciting space & a potential cooperation area; look forward to the international launch India-Portugal International Start-up Hub

# We look forward to engaging with Portugal in the Atlantic International Research Centre, both in the Space and Ocean Science fields: PM Modi

# India, Portugal agree to set up science and technology fund of 4 million euros: PM Modi

# New pacts in taxation, science, youth affairs and sports outline the expanding scope of India’s ties with Portugal: PM Modi

# In past maritime link connected, no doubt in future it will be digital link that will connect us: PM Costa

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd