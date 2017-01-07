India, Portugal sign six agreements, including defence cooperation

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with his Portugal counterpart António Costa and welcomed him along with his delegation to India. A total of six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between India and Portugal were signed, including one on defence cooperation. The PM said it was an honour that Costa had accepted the invitation to become the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Speaking on the relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said that he had an extensive discussion with the Portugal PM in which they had reviewed the full range of India-Portugal ties.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. We are deeply honoured that you accepted our invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. In my extensive discussion with Portugal PM we reviewed the full range of India-Portugal ties,” said PM Modi.

Citing shared historical connection, PM Modi told Costa that India and Portugal have built a solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues. He also thanked Portugal for its support to India’s NSG bid. “We are grateful to Portugal for their continued support for India’s membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group,” said the prime minister.

The PM said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation signed would assist in harnessing the respective strengths, of both the countries, in this field for mutual benefit. “The MoU on Defence cooperation signed today will help us harness our respective strengths in this field for mutual benefit,” he said.

Portugal PM, on his part, presented PM Modi with world renowned Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey. The Portugal PM is on a seven-day visit to India.

