PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah mourn CM Sunderlal Patwa’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa, and described him as a “hardworking and dedicated leader”. Patwa, 92, died Wednesday morning at a local hospital after suffering a heart attack. “(I am) saddened on the passing away of Sunderlal Patwa. He was a hardworking & dedicated leader whose good work as MP CM will be remembered,” Modi said in a tweet. He also said that Patwa strengthened the BJP and was always admired by workers.

“My thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the PM said in another tweets. BJP President Amit Shah also expressed his condolences over the demise of the veteran party leader. He said that Patwa held various responsibilities from Jansangh to BJP, and that his hard work and dedication will continue to inspire the party workers.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Digvijaya Singh also paid tributes to Patwa, saying that his death is an irreparable loss for the state. “Patwaji was a fearless and hardworking leader,” he added. Terming Patwa as a “political thinker”, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Arun Yadav said his demise is not only a loss to the state but also to the country’s politics.

MP’s Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra said that Patwa’s politics was for serving the society. “He continuously worked for the welfare of the society and the poor,” Mishra said.