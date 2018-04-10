PM Modi to observe day-long fast, Amit Shah to sit on ‘dharna’ as BJP protests Parliament impasse on April 12

PM Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast with BJP MPs on April 12 PM Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast with BJP MPs on April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on April 12 to protest the impasse “caused” by the Opposition in Parliament, which saw a washout of the second half of the Budget Session. While PM Modi will observe fast in the national capital, BJP president Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

While observing fast, PM Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, PTI quoted sources as saying.

On April 12, PM Modi to observe fast alongside his daily work and engagements & BJP President Amit Shah to take part in a dharna, in Karnataka’s Hubballi, over the issue of disruptions during budget session of Parliament: Anil Baluni, BJP pic.twitter.com/XVgJxMuGWR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

Accusing the Congress of taking parliamentary proceedings “to a new low” with its conduct, PM Modi had earlier on BJP’s foundation Day announced that all BJP MPs would be observing a fast on Thursday. Addressing BJP MPs, Modi kept the Congress in his line of fire and called on his party lawmakers and ministers for reaching out to villages with substantial Dalit and tribal population through implementation of his government’s seven key welfare schemes.

Briefing reporters on the parliamentary party meeting, Union minister Ananth Kumar had quoted the prime minister as saying that while the BJP’s strength has been rising, the opposition, especially the Congress, has resorted to “divisive and negative” politics.

READ | PM Modi says Congress throttling democracy, BJP MPs to observe fast over Parliament disruptions

The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that the party members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

The parliamentary affairs minister had on last Thursday said 400 MPs of the ruling NDA would give up Rs 3.66 crore — their salary for 23 days of the budget session that was a virtual washout due to protests by the opposition.

READ | Parliament logjam: NDA MPs to forego Rs 3.66 crore as salary

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd