Narendra Modi, Amit Shah are terrorists, spreading fear: Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are terrorists and spreading an atmosphere of fear in the state. Speaking at a public platform, Chaudhary said the BJP wishes to scare the voters. “yeh dono aatankvaadi hain, Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah. Dono aatank paida kar rahein hain loktantra mein (They both are terrorists, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They both are creating terror within the democracy),” he said. Dismissing Amit Shah’s role in the party politics, Chaudhary said the BJP president merely follows instructions from prime minister on what he has to say. “BJP President Amit Shah has no role to play and he is merely following instructions on what he has to say. He goes ahead and scares people. His own party workers are afraid of him.”

Alleging BJP is trying to scare voters, Chaudhary said both the leaders are polluting the political environment in the state. “They are creating an atmosphere of fear among the voters… they are polluting the political environment in the country.” Chaudhary added that BJP supporters will take revenge from them for attempting to insult the people of the state.

The BJP was quick to respond to the SP leader. Rajya Sabha member and party UP in-charge Om Prakash Mathur wrote on Twitter,”Shameful! I have never see such treacherous statements used for PM. Exhibits SP’s Lecherous bid to seduce minority votes.”

Addressing a rally in Fatehpur on Sunday, PM Modi on Monday courted controversy for allegedly making communal remarks. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi at joint SP-Congress rally at Jhansi said the prime minister is rattled by the alliance between the two parties.

