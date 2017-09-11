PM Modi address to students LIVE updates: Theme of address to be ‘Young India, New India’

PM Modi’s address to students LIVE updates: Theme of the address will be “Young India, New India”. Follow for latest updates PM Modi’s address to students LIVE updates: Theme of the address will be “Young India, New India”. Follow for latest updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students across the nation from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. On Sunday, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets, said the theme of his address will be “Young India, New India”. He further added that the convention will take place on the same day Swami Vivekananda delivered his Chicago address in 1893. “The convention of students is being held on 11th September, the day Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also said that his address will mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address. “This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address & Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations,” he wrote on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi’s address to students LIVE UPDATES:

9:30 am: BJP President Amit Shah also addressed the youth in the country from Adikham Gujarat (Unmoved Gujarat) Yuva Townhall event, held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the event, Shah asked the youth population to not fall prey to “anti-BJP campaign on social media”.

9:00 am: PM Modi, just a few hours before his address, shared a link to Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 Chicago address on Twitter. He wrote: “This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered on this day in 1893, continues to reverberate & inspire generations.”

8:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Swami Vivekananda believed in the power of Yuva Shakti. “Swami Vivekananda strongly believed in the power of Yuva Shakti. He saw a vital place for youngsters in the realm of nation building,” Modi wrote on Twitter. He further added that he is inspired by Vivekananda’s ideals. “Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, we are working tirelessly towards realising the dreams & aspirations of our youth,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd