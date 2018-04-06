PM Modi accuses Congress of Parliament logjam, BJP to observe fast on April 12

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani at the party’s 38th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani at the party’s 38th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo)

Amid continuous adjournments in Parliament proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse, allegedly led by the Opposition Congress, in both the Houses. Union Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters that the PM has accused the Congress of indulging in divisive politics due to the saffron party’s rising strength, while addressing party workers at the BJP Parliamentary meeting in the national capital.

On the Opposition’s incessant attack on the government over Dalit protests, Modi said BJP MPs and other leaders will spend a night between April 14 and May 5 in over 20,844 villages, with over 50 per cent population of scheduled castes and tribes, to inform the masses about the Centre’s various measures aimed at their welfare.

“The party also plans to hold a ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra’,” Kumar said.

On the party’s 38th Foundation Day, Modi said the BJP has become the largest party due to people’s blessings and relentless efforts of its workers. The PM also paid tributes to many of its late leaders and workers. “The foundation day is dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the party’s growth,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah chaired a meeting with the core committee of the Maharashtra BJP, in Mumbai, to outline the party’s political strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Three lakh party workers from across the state are expected to attend the BJP’s conclave, which will be held at Bandra Kurla Complex between 11 am and 4 pm. Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the event.

