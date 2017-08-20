Narendra Modi a ‘sufi PM’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, Delhi on Tuesday (Exprees Photo By Amit Mehra 15 August 2017) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, Delhi on Tuesday (Exprees Photo By Amit Mehra 15 August 2017)

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘sufi Prime Minister’ who always thinks of good governance, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Saturday that only a sufi can think of the welfare of the downtrodden in this way.

Speaking at a function organised by Gujarat Minorities Finance and Development Corporation (GMFDC) Ltd, where he distributed cheques of Rs 6 crore to 535 loan seekers from minority communities, Naqvi, who holds charge of the minority affairs ministry, said “empowerment with dignity without appeasement” is the current environment of development all over the country and the Modi government is “trying to reach out to the last man in queue without any religious or caste discrimination”.

“We will not let any destructive agenda dominate society. Giving you this assistance is our duty and your right,” Naqvi said, concluding his speech by chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App